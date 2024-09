F.P. Report

KARACHI : Former captain of the national cricket team, Shahid Afridi, met JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

The meeting took place at the residence of JUI-F Sindh Secretary General Allama Rashid Soomro in Karachi, where other notable figures, including Allama Nasir Soomro, were also present.

According to a statement released by the JUI-F, the discussion focused on the current political situation in the country.