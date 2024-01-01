Shahid Afridi welcomes Virat Kohli’s statement about visiting Pakistan

KARACHI (Web Desk): Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi on Saturday unequivocally praised Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli for his expressed willingness to visit Pakistan.

Afridi, at a tape-ball event in Karachi, confidently remarked that he was not surprised by Kohli’s gesture.

“I expected such a statement from Virat. I welcome Virat, whether he comes to the PSL or with the Indian team,” Afridi said.

For the unversed, Virat Kohli revealed his desire to visit Pakistan during a video call with Pakistani mountaineer Shehroze Kashif in 2022.

“Give my regards to your family and all your friends. Hopefully, we will visit Pakistan soon; everyone’s started visiting now,” Kohli said while talking to Kashif.

Meanwhile, Shahid Afridi also expressed support for young opening batter Saim Ayub and expressed confidence in his talent.

“Saim has a lot of talent. I hope he performs well. Pakistan need a batter who can play well in the first six overs,” Afridi said.

Ayub is currently in England with the Pakistan squad, where they are scheduled to play a four-match T20I series against the host nation, starting on May 22.

The national men’s cricket team reached here on Wednesday, following their 2-1 series victory over Ireland in the three-match series.

After the conclusion of the England series, the Pakistan team will depart for the United States of America (USA) to participate in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

The 2009 champions will start their campaign against co-host USA on June 4 before taking on arch-rivals India on June 9.

Pakistan squad

Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Khan.