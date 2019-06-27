Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh joins Rs 100 crore club

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Directed by Sandeep Vanga the Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh is breaking box-office records one after the other. Trade analysts had not predicted this kind of response to the film the cash counters.

Though critical reviews claim that the film is misogynistic and patriarchal, the audience has no complaints about the performances in the film. Shahid and Kiara’s stellar acts have won several hearts and that’s the reason the film has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box-office in just 5 days. After making Rs 20.21 crore on Friday, Rs 22.71 crore on Saturday, Rs 27.91 crore on Sunday, Rs 17.54 crore on Monday and Rs 16.53 crore on Tuesday the film now stands at a grand total of Rs 104.90 crore.

Well, in less than a week the film has entered the Rs 100 crore club and that says a lot about the kind of popularity the film has amongst the audience right now. We say, take a bow team, Kabir Singh.