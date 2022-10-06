Shahnawaz sent to jail

ISLAMABAD (INP): A local court in Islamabad has sent main accused in Sarah Inam murder case, Shahnawaz Amir, son of renowned journalist Ayaz Amir, to jail on 14-day judicial remand.

After the completion of three-day physical remand, Shahnawaz Amir was produced before the court of Senior Civil Judge Muhammad Aamir Aziz on Thursday. The police sought judicial remand of the main murder accused, upon which the court sent Shahnawaz to jail on 14-day judicial remand.

On Wednesday, Engineer Inamur Raheem, father of Sarah Inam thanked the media for highlighting the murder case of his daughter. Talking to the newsmen, he said that Sarah was the youngest of three brothers and sisters. “In year 2000, we moved to Canada where my daughter who was fond of reading and writing did masters in Economics. Later she worked at the UBL and the USAID. She also did a job at Abu Dhabi,” he explained.

Engineer Inam added that although there were marriage proposals, but his daughter’s focus was on her studies. “And it was towards the end of July this year that we came to know that she had married,” he said, adding, “Initially, we got suspicious and questioned her as to why she took the decision without consulting the family members. But she replied that now she was 38 years old and could take the decision on her own.” And later, he went on to say, when they learnt that Sara had married Ayaz Amir’s son, their confidence was restored. Speaking on the occasion, Farrukh Inam, Sarah’s brother, said that the entire family was grieved over her death. “She was quite competent,” he recalled. He demanded exemplary punishment for his sister’s murderer. “The Almighty Allah has commanded us to remain firm and do justice to the victims despite all odds,” he concluded.

