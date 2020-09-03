Shahram, Anwar take oath as KP provincial ministers

Wadood Jan

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly Members (MPAs) Shahram Khan Tarakai and Anwar Zeb Thursday were sworn in as provincial ministers.

The oath taking ceremony was held at Governor House Peshawar.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman administered the oath of office to MPAs Shahram Khan Tarakai and Anwar Zeb.

The oath taking ceremony at Governor House Peshawar was attended by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, Provincial Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Shaukat Yousafzai, Qalandar Lodhi, Sultan Muhammad, Information Adviser Kamran Bangash, MPAs and other officials.

It is pertinent to mention that due to the differences in KP government or poor performance three ministers Shahram Khan Tarakai, Atif Khan and Shakeel Ahmed had been removed from their slots after the meeting of KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan with the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Out of the three former ministers, Shahram Khan swore in back as a provincial minister while the two, Atif Khan and Shakeel Ahmed, are still expecting their reappearance on the ministerial slots.

It is also important to mention that Atif Khan was minister for Sports, Culture and Tourism, Shahram Khan Tarakai was holding the chair of Health minister, while earlier he was minister for Local Government and Rural Development.

Similarly, Shakeel Ahmed was minister for Revenue and Estate Department.