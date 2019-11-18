Shahzain Bugti claims victory in NA-259 Dera Bugti by-poll

F.P. Report

QUETTA: Shahzain Bugti of the Jamhoori Watan Party secured a commanding lead by getting 17,872 votes. Independent candidate Mian Khan was second with 1,520 votes while independent candidate Tariq Khetran was third with 140 votes.

According to report, counting is underway as re-election in 29 polling stations for National Assembly constituency NA-259 Dera Bughti was held on Sunday.

According to details, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had established 115 polling booths among which, 18 polling stations were declared sensitive.

At least 13 candidates were participating in the elections while number of registered voters is 47,269 —27,899 males and 19,370 females.

It is to be mentioned here that Supreme Court had directed to hold re-election in NA-259 after Tariq Khetran, runner-up in the 2018 general elections, had challenged the victory of Jamhoori Watan Party leader Shahzain Bugti.