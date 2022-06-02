Shakib Al Hasan back as Bangladesh Test captain

DHAKA (Agencies): Shakib Al Hasan will take the reins for Bangladesh in Test cricket once again, being confirmed as captain on Thursday. He takes over from Mominul Haque, who had resigned as captain on May 31 after leading the side since October 2019. Litton Das has been named Shakib’s deputy.

“What I have discussed – or, what we have discussed – and learnt is that he [Shakib] is available to play,” BCB president Nazmul Hassan said on Thursday. “After the series against West Indies, we have a series against Zimbabwe. Shakib is uncertain for that series, and it’s unclear how long Shakib will remain the captain for.

“I had three names. The people responsible for [selecting the captain] had their discussions and gave me three names – one of them would be the captain and one of the others would be the vice-captain.