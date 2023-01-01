Shakira hangs out with Lewis Hamilton as she returns to Barcelona on breakup anniversary

Monitoring Desk

BARCELONA: Shakira was seen hanging out with Lewis Hamilton after she returned to Barcelona on her breakup anniversary with ex Gerard Pique.

The Waka Waka hitmaker and the seven-time world champion were captured getting cosy as they went for cocktails on Sunday night, fueling dating rumours.

Their outing came after the Columbian singer watched Hamilton compete at the F1 Grand Prix of Spain at Circuit de Barcelona-Cataluny upon her return to Spain just months after she moved to Miami.

The pictures featuring Hamilton wrapping his hand around Shakira were shared by the singer and songwriter, Mustafa, on his Instagram account.

“May God protect the engineers,” Mustafa captioned the post.

Last month, Shakira and Hamilton sparked dating rumours after they were spotted enjoying a dinner in a restaurant in Miami.

Following their dinner, fans of the singer took to social media to mock Pique, who left her after 12-year relationship, with one user commenting, “Mercedes >>>> Twingo.”

Another commented, “Pique’s blood must be boiling right now.”

Shakira is expected to visit her family on her Barcelona return especially her ailing father William Mebarak, who is reportedly due to undergo surgery.

Around this time last year, Shakira announced her separation from Pique without disclosing the reason behind their breakup.