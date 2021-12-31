Shamim, others to be indicted on Jan 7: IHC

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday summoned ex-chief judge of Gilgit Baltistan Rana Shamim and others on January 7, for indictment in contempt of court case.

The court also appointed Attorney General for Pakistan Khalid Javed as prosecutor in the case.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah issued a 12-page written order regarding hearing dated December 28.

The court stated that apparently Rana Shamim and other respondents had committed criminal contempt as the affidavit reported by a newspaper was not part of any court proceeding. It further said that editor Aamer Ghauri and Journalist Ansar Abbasi had adopted unexpected stance before the court and stated that they had published the news story in the public interest.

It seemed that the editor and the journalist concerned considered the affidavit content as correct.

The order stated that freedom of expression did not apply on the cases pending in the courts.

It said that Rana Shamim and others would be indicted on January 7, under Ordinance 2003.