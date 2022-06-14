Shamima Begum ‘fears she will be executed’ as she faces trial in Syria

LONDON (Arabnews): Daesh bride Shamima Begum fears she will be executed after being told she is to stand trial for terror offenses, reports have stated.

Begum, who fled the UK at the age of 15 to join Daesh, was stripped of her citizenship in February 2021 and has been unable to return to the country.

Officials in Rojava – a self-governing region in north-eastern Syria run by Kurdish forces – claim to have abolished the death penalty, but Begum still fears she could be executed.

Speaking to the Mail on Sunday from Al-Roj prison camp in Syria, she said: “No, no, I don’t want that, that can’t happen. I don’t want to be tried in Syria.”

Now 22, Begum said she has reformed her ways since she joined the terrorist group in 2015.

She added: “I was an angel, you can ask my mum, I was an angel.

“I did not like my primary school because I faced some racism there, not constantly, but at a young age one thing is enough.

“Not bullied, but little comments and stuff and favoritism with teachers to white kids over non-white kids.”

Begum also claimed that she had been groomed online before leaving the UK with her friends, Amira Abase and Kadiza Sultana.

In 2019, she was found nine months pregnant and said she had previously lost two children.

A source said that Begum does not have faith in the justice system in Rojova.

They said: “Begum has convinced herself she’ll pay the ultimate price if she is tried and found guilty of terrorism offenses in Syria.

“She’s very frightened and concerned. She’s been told she will be put on trial in Rojava, probably as one of a group of women accused of terrorist offenses.”

The source said that her trial is likely to take place in September or October.

“Rojava authorities don’t advocate the death penalty but that has failed to convince her she won’t escape such a punishment,” the source said.

“And even if she does, she’s facing a life jail sentence.”

Tasnime Akunjee, a solicitor who has previously acted for Begum, said: “I feel her fears are justified. The justice system there is somewhat meagre.”