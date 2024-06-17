Shamita Shetty shares Harry Potter magic

LONDON: Actor Shamita Shetty recently delighted her fans as she shared glimpses of her visit to the Warner Bros Studio in London.

Taking to her Instagram account on Saturday, the actress dropped a video giving fans a tour of the studio.

The actress, a Potterhead, made sure to immerse herself in the magical world of Harry Potter.

The tour featured character illustrations, visual representations of iconic Harry Potter locations, Hogwarts House impressions, and several posters and paintings from the beloved franchise.

Apart from this, Shetty also indulged in Harry Potter-themed chocolates and enjoyed a thrilling ride on a digitally made broomstick, describing it as ‘the most fun’ experience she had.

“My eyes sparkled in awe and amazement as I re-lived some of the moments n characters in the magical world of Harry Potter!!! Loved every moment of it! Only all the Harry Potter fans will understand why The second last slide/video for me was the most fun,” read her Instagram post.

In another snapshot from her London trip which she shared a couple of days ago, Shetty was seen sitting atop a fence surrounded by lush green pastures, dressed casually in a black T-shirt and matching joggers.

Shetty was last seen in the 2023 movie The Tenant. She also garnered attention as a contestant on reality shows like Bigg Boss OTT 1, where she reached the Top 3. Apart from this, she participated in Bigg Boss 15, finishing in 4th place.

In 2020, she was featured in the web series Black Widows.

Courtesy: khaleejtimes