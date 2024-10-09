Shan Shahid reflects on ‘purely platonic’ bond with Reema Khan amid marriage rumours

(Web Desk): The actor, Shan Shahid recently opened up during a special interview on a private television channel, where he addressed the persistent speculation surrounding a potential marriage with fellow actress Reema Khan.

The speculation has often circulated due to their longstanding friendship and on-screen collaborations that have captivated audiences.

When questioned by the host about whether he had ever contemplated marrying Reema, Shan was quick to clarify that he had never thought about it.

Reflecting on their early careers, he recounted meeting Reema for the first time at the tender age of 16.

They made their debut together in the film “Bulandi,” and Shan fondly recalled how they were both just starting out in the industry, filled with youthful ambitions and dreams.

“At that young age, you meet new people and focus on your work rather than thinking about marriage,” he explained, highlighting the innocence of their youth and the primary focus on their burgeoning careers.

Shan further elaborated on the dynamics of their relationship, stating that they shared a strong friendship built on mutual respect and support.

“We have always been good friends, and our bond has only strengthened over the years,” he said.

He noted that fans often misinterpret their on-screen chemistry as indicative of a romantic relationship, leading to misconceptions about their real-life connection.

“People see us portraying romantic roles and assume there is something more, but we have always maintained a platonic relationship,” he added.

In addition to addressing marriage speculation, Shan took the opportunity to express his desire for Reema Khan to return to Pakistan and resume her acting career.

He encouraged her not to stay away from the industry, emphasising that she has much to offer.

“She is a brilliant actress with immense talent, and we need her back in the industry,” he stated passionately.

Shan reminisced about Reema’s contributions to Pakistani cinema, describing her as an integral part of the film industry.

“We miss her presence on-screen, and there are so many roles that suit her talent perfectly,” he noted.

Shan concluded his remarks by urging all actors with a passion for their craft to continue working, regardless of age.

“There are roles for everyone in this industry, and Reema should know that she is needed,” he said, expressing his unwavering support for his friend and colleague.

Speculation Surrounds Reema Khan’s New Arrival

Earlier, former actress Reema Khan’s recent social media activity stirred excitement among her fans, with many eager to decipher her latest post.

The actress, who has maintained a low profile in the entertainment industry since marrying Dr. Tariq Shahab in 2011, has kept her followers engaged through her online presence.

Although she has not appeared in films since her marriage, Reema has often shared glimpses of her personal life, especially moments spent with her family.

In 2015, Reema and Dr. Tariq welcomed their first child, a son, and since then, the actress has focused on motherhood while supporting her husband’s medical career.

Their journey as parents has resonated with many fans, who have followed Reema’s transformation from a prominent film star to a devoted mother.

Her recent post, showcasing a newborn baby, reignited discussions about her family life and sparked curiosity regarding whether she has welcomed a second child.

The reactions to her post varied widely, reflecting the strong bond her followers feel with her. Many expressed joy and excitement at the thought of Reema expanding her family, while others sought clarification about the baby’s identity.

This moment of connection with her audience highlights the enduring interest in Reema Khan, whose contributions to the Pakistani film industry remain fondly remembered by many, even as she embraces her role as a mother away from the limelight.

Mishi Khan slams Fawad Khan for choosing ‘unknown’ Bollywood actors over top Pakistani stars.

Former Pakistani actress Mishi Khan has sharply criticised superstar Fawad Khan for his decision to work with Indian actress Vaani Kapoor in their upcoming film, “Abir Gulal.”

The shooting for the film has reportedly commenced in London and surrounding areas, with production scheduled for October and November. Its release is anticipated by late 2025 or early 2026.

While fans have expressed excitement about the project, Mishi took to her Instagram to voice her displeasure.

She remarked that it is “unfortunate” that Fawad Khan chooses to reject collaborations with A-list actresses from Pakistan while opting to work with a less prominent Indian actress.