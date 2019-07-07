Shandur polo festival to help promote tourism: Minister

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Tourism Muhammad Atif Khan on Sunday said that Shandur polo would help promote tourism in the country.

Atif Khan said that Shandur polo festival was a unique festival of the world and hoped that the festival will attract more foreign tourists to Northern areas of Pakistan.

The minister said that the festival would change international perception of Pakistan from terrorism affected to tourism promoting country.

He stressed the need for development of tourism sector to provide maximum jobs to youth besides strengthening national economy.

Earlier on June 29, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had announced an allocation of an amount exceeding five billion rupees for promotion of tourism in the province.

According to details, the government aimed to spend Rs 3.7 billion on the construction of state of the art tourism resorts across the province.

Similarly, an estimated one hundred million rupees would be spent on establishing tourism police to provide security to foreign and local visitors.

The government was hopeful that the efforts will help bettering their socio-economic situation by means of tourism generated revenue.