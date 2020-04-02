Shane Warne names Wasim Akram as skipper of his greatest Pakistan XI

NEW DELHI (Agencies): Former Australian spinner Shane Warne on Thursday picked his greatest Pakistan XI and named pacer Wasim Akram as its captain.

The 50-year-old legendary leg-spinner picked the team during his Instagram Live session and chose only those players with whom he has played during his cricketing career.

In the batting department, he named Saeed Anwar, Aamir Sohail, Mohammad Yousuf, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Younis Khan and Moin Khan as wicket-keeper batsman.

The pace bowling unit headed by Akram includes lethal speedsters Shoaib Akhtar, and Waqar Younis while Saqlain Mushtaq and Mushtaq Ahmed find their spots as spinners.

Warne’s greatest Pakistan XI: Saeed Anwar, Aamir Sohail, Mohammad Yousuf, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Younis Khan, Moin Khan (wk), Wasim Akram (c), Saqlain Mushtaq, Mushtaq Ahmed, Shoaib Akhtar and Waqar Younis.

“Akram was the best bowler that I saw, his skill with the ball was exceptional,” Warne said.

Akram had a phenomenal record to his name, in 104 Tests he took 414 wickets including 20 five-wicket hauls. In 356 ODIs, he had 502 wickets with an average of 23.52.

Warne too had amazing figures against Pakistan. He played 13 longest format games against them and scalped 71 wickets with an average of 21.10.