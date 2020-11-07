Sharia law: the personal life of the star of the “Magnificent Century” Burak Ozchivit

ANKARA (COSMOPOLITON): The first lover of a popular Turkish actor was a model, the daughter of a well-known journalist in the country. Burak Ozchivit and Ceylan Chapa spent several years together, after which, in 2014, they broke off their relationship. The girl became very jealous of her lover when Ozchivit began working on a new project “King”, and the press began to ascribe to the actor an affair with a partner on the set. Chapa often came to the studio and to the set to make sure that her lover was not cheating on her.
Burak Ozchivit and his wife in the future began dating after he broke off relations with Ceylan. At first, the actors developed friendly relations, which made their joint work easy and fun, and already during the filming of Love Is Like You a spark flashed between them.
By that time, the suspicious Chapa decided to leave Ozchivit, and the actor first invited a new darling on a date.
After several months of living together, the actors got married according to all Sharia law, and already in 2017 Burak Ozchivit and Fakhriye Evcen, whose wedding was distinguished by a truly royal scale, became spouses. They arranged a visiting ceremony, among the guests of which were friends and colleagues of Ozchivita and Evgen. The couple received many congratulations, and fans called their wedding the main event of the year in Turkish show business.
On their honeymoon, the actors went to the Maldives, where they spent several weeks.
In 2019, Fakhriye and Burak became parents. Burak Ozchivit with his wife and son, who was given the name Karan, live in Turkey.
10 facts about Burak Ozchivite from the “Magnificent century”
- Burak Ozchivit, whose biography is of interest to fans of the “Magnificent Century”, from childhood was fond of comics and watching TV. His favorite character was Batman, whom the boy dreamed of becoming when he grew up.
- Decided to become a model in order to please his father – it was he who, once seeing a fashion show on TV, told Ozchivit that he would like to see his son a successful model. Burak easily managed to achieve popularity and become in demand in the fashion industry. A few years after the start of his career, the young man received the title of “Best Model of Turkey”, and then participated in the competition of the same name, but already on a global scale.
- The Ozchivit clan has been doing business for many years, has a restaurant business and specializes in kebabs. Burak Ozchivit and his wife, like his great-grandfathers, own a restaurant in Istanbul, which is named after one of the most striking characters in the actor’s filmography. Once a week, Ozchivit comes to his establishment to make sure that the work is going properly. Among the guests of the kebab are people from all over the world who come mainly to take a photo with a celebrity.
- Fakhriye Evdzhen, Burak’s wife, according to her former lovers, has an explosive character and a desire to change the habits of her chosen ones. However, Ozchivit is not worried about such glory of his wife – he is ready to make concessions for the sake of his beloved. For example, Burak moved to live in his beloved’s apartment. This is because the actress said that it would be very difficult for her to transport all her belongings to a new home.
- Turkish actor Burak Ozchivit and Fahriye travel a lot. Even before the wedding, they visited Austria, the United Arab Emirates and Kazakhstan. They spent the last few weeks of their honeymoon on the paradise islands of the Maldives.
- Ozchivit does not know English at all – it turned out when he answered questions in Dubai at a meeting with fans with a short English “yes”.
- During a trip to Vienna, the couple stopped at one of the hotels in the capital, from which they took pictures against the background of local attractions. The fans of the Turkish actor quickly located the idol and went to storm the walls of the hotel. After a few hours, the hotel could not be reached. To move to another, the actors had to use the back door.
- Burak Ozchivit, “The Magnificent Century” for which has become one of the largest projects in his career, is very popular in the United Arab Emirates. Local businessmen often invite him there. After the news spread around the world about Ozchivit’s wedding with his chosen one, the actor received an offer to hold a celebration in Dubai, but Burak refused.
- The actor himself does not consider himself a handsome man. For him, external beauty is not the main male quality – in his opinion, a man should take care of himself, this makes him attractive in the eyes of others.
- In his youth, the actor Burak Ozchivit was fond of football and worked hard on physical form in gyms – it was thanks to hard work on himself that Ozchivit managed to achieve success in his modeling career.