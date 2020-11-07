Sharia law: the personal life of the star of the “Magnificent Century” Burak Ozchivit

ANKARA (COSMOPOLITON): The first lover of a popular Turkish actor was a model, the daughter of a well-known journalist in the country. Burak Ozchivit and Ceylan Chapa spent several years together, after which, in 2014, they broke off their relationship. The girl became very jealous of her lover when Ozchivit began working on a new project “King”, and the press began to ascribe to the actor an affair with a partner on the set. Chapa often came to the studio and to the set to make sure that her lover was not cheating on her.

Burak Ozchivit and his wife in the future began dating after he broke off relations with Ceylan. At first, the actors developed friendly relations, which made their joint work easy and fun, and already during the filming of Love Is Like You a spark flashed between them.

By that time, the suspicious Chapa decided to leave Ozchivit, and the actor first invited a new darling on a date.

After several months of living together, the actors got married according to all Sharia law, and already in 2017 Burak Ozchivit and Fakhriye Evcen, whose wedding was distinguished by a truly royal scale, became spouses. They arranged a visiting ceremony, among the guests of which were friends and colleagues of Ozchivita and Evgen. The couple received many congratulations, and fans called their wedding the main event of the year in Turkish show business.

On their honeymoon, the actors went to the Maldives, where they spent several weeks.

In 2019, Fakhriye and Burak became parents. Burak Ozchivit with his wife and son, who was given the name Karan, live in Turkey.

10 facts about Burak Ozchivite from the “Magnificent century”

Burak Ozchivit, whose biography is of interest to fans of the “Magnificent Century”, from childhood was fond of comics and watching TV. His favorite character was Batman, whom the boy dreamed of becoming when he grew up. Decided to become a model in order to please his father – it was he who, once seeing a fashion show on TV, told Ozchivit that he would like to see his son a successful model. Burak easily managed to achieve popularity and become in demand in the fashion industry. A few years after the start of his career, the young man received the title of “Best Model of Turkey”, and then participated in the competition of the same name, but already on a global scale.

