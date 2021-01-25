Sharif family’s wealth tax issue: SC directs FBR counsel to submit details

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Supreme Court on Monday directed the counsel for Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to submit details over status of appeals filed by the Sharif family against the levy of wealth tax.

A three-member SC bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the case filed by the Sharif family against levy of wealth tax case.

During the course of proceeding, the FBR counsel said that FBR issued notice of additional tax to the Sharif family over late payment. The Sharif family challenged the FBR notice before the Lahore High Court (LHC), he added.

Justice Bandial asked the counsel when Sharif family had filed application for the tax refund?

Justice Sajjad Ali Shah said that the FBR had issued first notice to the Sharif family in 1997, and then issued the notice of additional tax after five years in 2002.

He asked why did the FBR keep waiting for five years?

Justice Munib Akhtar asked the FBR counsel to inform the court about status of appeals filed by the Sharif family against levy of wealth tax.

He said that the Tax Appellant Authority might had decided in favour of the Sharif family.

He said that the Sharif family filed petition in the LHC on additional tax.

The counsel sought time from the court for getting fresh instructions from the FBR in the case.