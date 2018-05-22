Sharif not in favor of bureaucrats or retire judge for the slot of caretaker PM

F.P.Report

ISLAMABAD: Despite holding five meeting for the caretaker prime minister between the opposition and government while sources said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is not in favor of retire judge or bureaucrat to be caretaker PM.

Earlier opposition leader in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah informed Media persons that his meeting with PM on caretaker PM has no result.

He added that another round of consultations will be scheduled in a day or two. “We would try to finalize a name,” he said. “If the matter is not resolved in the next meeting then it will be forwarded to the parliamentary committee.”

Opposition leader Khursheed Shah has given the names of Zaka Ashraf and Jalil Abbas Jillani, the prime minister seeks more time to occult his predecessor.

During the meeting today, according to the sources, Shah reminded the prime minister of Sharif’s statement that he will accept any nominee of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

