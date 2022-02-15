Sharif offers Pervaiz Elahi key punjab post

LAHORE (INP): PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has offered PML-Q leader and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi a key post in order to seek the latter’s support for the opposition’s planned no-trust move against the Imran Khan government. They said the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly conveyed this offer to the PML-Q leader through their mutual political friends.

The sources said Shehbaz Sharif sought the PML-Q’s support to make the proposed no-trust move successful. Aside from a key position in Punjab, they said the PML-N president offered that the two parties could work together in the future.

They said Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has not yet responded to the PML-N offer.

The development comes a day after PML-Q leader and Water Resources Minister Moonis Elahi promised to continue supporting the incumbent government.