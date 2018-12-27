Sharifs including Maryam Nawaz meet Nawaz Sharif in Lahore Jail

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Sharif family members including Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shahbaz have met the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif at Kot Lakhpat Jail on Thursday (today).

The private news channel reported that Nawaz Sharif was allowed to meet his family including his mother from 1 pm till 2:30 pm.

Nawaz Sharif was allotted inmate number 4470 after being shifted to the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore. His legal team had decided to challenge the accountability court’s verdict in Islamabad High Court (IHC) in next week.

Earlier on December 24, Sharif was sentenced to seven years in prison after being convicted in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference.

The accountability court imposed Rs3.47 billion (USD 25 million) fine on the former prime minister for failing to provide money trail, besides seizure of his assets of Al-Azizia and Hill Metal property.

On the other hand, his sons Hassan and Hussain were declared absconders and permanent arrest warrants were also issued against them.