Sharifullah has no injury marks: FBI Agent Testifies 

Jalil Afridi

Alexandria, Virginia: The accused mastermind of Abbey Gate bombing in Afghanistan, Muhammad Sharifullah was produced at Federal Court in Alexandria today for his preliminary hearing. At Abbey Gate bombing 183 Afghans along with 13 U.S. soldiers were also killed.

In today’s hearing Sharifullah was dressed in dark green prison clothes and he was being represented by Federal Public Defender, Geremy Kamens and his colleague Miss Rosen. The court room was filled with several journalists and FBI agents.

Federal Bureau Investigation (FBI) special agent Seth took the witness stand and introduced himself that since last 12 years he oversees cases related to terrorism.

Mr Seth who was being questioned by Miss Rosen also informed that the case of Sharifullah is related to ISIS-K. Agent Seth said that so far five interviews were conducted with Sharifullah, out of which two were done in Pakistan, two on the aircraft and one in Virginia.

When Miss Rosen asked if Sharifullah was in the custody of the ISI, Mr Seth went quiet and later answered that he with Pakistani services. When asked how long was Sharifullah in the custody of Pakistani services, Mr Seth said that he did not know. When asked if Sharifullah was tortured in Pakistan, Mr Seth said he does not know.

FBI Special Agent, Mr Seth also said that he does not know the discussion of his seniors with Pakistani authorities. Mr Seth also said that he does not know where Sharifullah family is.

Mr Seth also testified that since last few years Sharifullah was living in Pakistan, raising cattle and chickens. Mr Seth also said that according to his information Sharifullah only speaks Dari.

When asked by Miss Rosen whether he knew that Pakistani authorities had arrested Sharifuddin’s whole family, Mr Seth of FBI replied that he was not aware. Mr Seth replied in yes when asked if he was aware that Sharifullah wife was pregnant.

Sharifullah defence council seems to believe that her client officially got arrested on March 2, 2025 while he was stopped at road blockade in Pakistan and that he accepted the bombing charge during interrogation.

Mr Seth also acknowledged that Sharifullah was not present at Abbey Gate and that he learnt about the attack later.

Mr Seth also acknowledged that there are no injury marks on the body of Sharifullah. Mr Seth said that Sharifullah accepted himself that he has experience in suicide bombing. Mr Seth also accepted that Taliban had taken control of Kabul when the Abbey Gate tragedy took place.

Next date of the hearing will be announced later.