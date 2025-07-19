Sharjah likely to host tri-series featuring Pakistan, UAE and Afghanistan

F.P. Report

LAHORE : A tri-nation cricket series featuring Pakistan, Afghanistan, and the United Arab Emirates is expected to begin in the final week of August, according to sources.

The three-team contest is likely to kick off on August 29, with all fixtures scheduled to take place in Sharjah, UAE.

The opening clash is expected to see Pakistan face Afghanistan on 29th August, followed by a possible match between UAE and Pakistan on 30 August. The final of the seven-match series is likely to be held on 7 September, as per insider information.

Full schedule finalised

Sources confirmed that the complete schedule for the tri-series has been finalised. In total, seven matches are expected to be played across the tournament, all hosted at the historic Sharjah venue.

This series will serve as an important preparatory event for the participating teams, especially Pakistan, as they look ahead to upcoming international commitments.

Squad announcement soon

The national squad is expected to remain in the UAE following the tri-series, as Pakistan is set to participate in the Asia Cup immediately after.

Interestingly, the selection committee is expected to announce the squad for both the tri-nation series and the Asia Cup simultaneously. The continuity of matches in Sharjah will allow the team to stay acclimatised to the conditions ahead of the regional tournament.