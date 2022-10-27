Sharjeel announces to launch mobile app, activate ITS in People’s Bus Service from Nov 30

F.P. Report

Karachi: Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has announced to launch peoples bus service mobil application and activate ITS in all buses from November 30.

The minister made this announcement after chairing an important meeting regarding people’s bus service at his office on Thursday. Project Director NRTC Sohaib Shafiq and Managing Director Sindh Mass Transit Authority Cap. ( R.) Altaf Hussain Sario attended the meeting. In the meeting,provincial minister was briefed on the operations of People’s Bus Service, new routes, ITS system and establishment of command and control room.

On this occasion, Provincial Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon announced the launch of mobile application of People’s Bus Service and activation of ITS system for the convenience of citizens. The minister said that the mobile app will facilitate citizens to track the bus service in real time and make payments online, while CCTV cameras, screens, live tracking and monitoring facilities will be activated with the installation of ITS in the buses.

He said that the command and control room of People’s Bus Service is being established in the office of Sindh Mass Transit Authority. Sharjeel Inam Memon said that People’s Bus Service mobile app and ITS system will be activated from November 30 and added that they were endeavouring to provide maximum facilities to the citizens under the People’s Bus Service.