Sharjeel congratulates PPP’s leadership, Sindh’s people and fedral govt

F.P. Report

KARACHI : Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon congratulated the PPP leadership Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, President Asif Ali Zardari, the people of Sindh, and the federal government on the resolution of the canals issue, and welcomed the joint press conference held by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon said that today marks a historic development on the long-standing issue of canals. The decision to halt work on the canals and convene a CCI meeting on May 2 is a farsighted move and a symbol of national unity.

He said that the stance of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reflects a mature vision that will foster inter-provincial harmony across the country. Owing to the continuous efforts, principled position, and public pressure led by the PPP, the federation was compelled to decide that no work on any new canal would proceed without the consent of all stakeholders at the CCI level.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has always advocated for solving problems through constitutional and federal institutions. Today, supporting his stance at the federal level is a victory not only for the farmers of Sindh but for the entire country. This water will irrigate the land, as well as feed our unity, democracy, and federation.

He stated, “I congratulate Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, President Asif Ali Zardari, Chief Minister Sindh, and the entire party leadership. Because of the relentless struggle, political strategy, and comprehension of public desires by the PPP, the issue of canals has been settled amicably.”

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon declared that the Sindh people protested for their water right, questioned, and took a democratic path. The patience, awareness, and solidarity demonstrated by the people of Sindh on the canals issue are a source of pride in our history.

He said that the CCI meeting to be held on May 2 will now be decisive, and the Sindh government will present its position in a comprehensive manner. He congratulated all the hardworking farmer brothers of Sindh and Punjab for this success, stating that they are the backbone of our country.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon further said that we welcome Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s decision to prioritize consensus and national unity. Once again, it has become clear that the Pakistan Peoples Party is the party that incorporates the voice of every class, every province, and every individual into its manifesto.