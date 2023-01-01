Sharjeel counts Sindh govt achievements

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Provincial Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that Pakistan People’s Party had performed well in health, public transport, communication and infrastructure improvement sectors.

He said that Sindh government had completed under passes, fly overs, public transport projects and state of art hospitals where people from all over Pakistan are getting free of cost health care facilities. He added that performance of Sindh government is an appropriate reply to the critics of the Pakistan People’s Party.

He said this while talking to the media on the occasion of the opening ceremony of Johar Chowrangi flyover along with provincial labor minister Saeed Ghani and Advisor Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab.

The minister said that Pakistan People’s Party has always been a target of criticism, but the Sindh government of Pakistan People’s Party has done excellent work in every sector, which no other political party has done till date. He said that Imran Khan was given a fake mandate in 2018.

He said that PTI people had never visited their constituencies in last five years and people of these constituencies were searching for their area selected representatives by posting banners of wanted in their constituencies. He said that PTI chief Imran Khan himself had won from gulistan e Johar constituency of Karachi but he did not bother to spend a single night in the city.

He said that center of politics of these people is either revolve around the fingers of the empire or the external powers who wanted to see Pakistan as fail state. He added that true face of these people is obvious to the entire nation now. Their politics is neither for this nation, nor for the betterment of country . He added that Imran Khan is getting exposed day by day. Imran Khan is bringing new stories and narratives everyday with an attempt to fool the people. But it is fact that people of Karachi had rejected PTI in local bodies and PTI faced the worst defeat. He said that

PTI will face the same fate in upcoming general elections as well.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that people should open their eyes and see that Imran Khan is currently engaged in heinous conspiracies against the country. Lobbyists from all over the world and those people from all over the world who have never been in favor of Pakistan and have been involved in deep conspiracies against Pakistan in the past have now openly come forward in support of Imran Khan. ‘ The cat is out of the bag now and I have said this before that Imran Khan’s fight is neither with PML (N), nor with the Pakistan People’s Party nor with the head of any institution. Pakistan is real target of PTI chief.

Imran Khan is fighting against this country,’ the minister said. The provincial minister added that the people of Pakistan now have to challenge this person who is fighting against Pakistan. Responding to a question, he said that Pakistan People’s Party has taken more seats than Jamaat-e-Islami.He said that luckily Jamaat-e-Islami took the seats because of MQM’s boycott. It was actually mandate of MQM Pakistan.

He said that Jamaat-e-Islami had not only contested the local bodies election from Karachi, it also participated from Hyderabad. But people of Hyderabad did not vote for the Jamaat-e-Islami. He added that Jamat-i- Islami got oxygen due to absence of MQM Pakistan in local bodies elections.