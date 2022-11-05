Sharjeel demands international board to determine bullet injuries to Imran

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has demanded in his personal capacity to constitue medical board comprising international doctors or medical board at federal level to determine the actual no of bullets hit Imran Khan.

He said that on the day of the incident, it was said that Imran Khan was hit by one bullet, on the second day it was said that two bullets hit him. Yesterday, Imran Khan himself said that he got four bullets in his leg. Sharjeel Inam Memon said that it is surprising that Imran Khan was hit by four bullets, but he kept waving his hands while coming out of the container and added if Imran Khan is a supermen or iron men. The minister said that one of his legs was bandaged when Imran Khan was being shifted from container on the day of incident.

But yesterday Imran Khan had plaster on both his legs. The minister expressed these views while addressing a press conference at Sindh Archives Complex on Saturday. He questioned why the injured Imran Khan was taken to Shaukat Khanum Hospital, 150 km away, instead of being taken to Gujarat District Headquarters which is 19 km away from the crime scene. He said whether anyother injured person taken to a cancer hospital for fisrt medical assistance? Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the current situation of the country is not hidden from anyone.

Some elements are making a deliberate conspiracy to harm Pakistan and mislead the nation against Pakistan’s institutions. They are plotting to create riots and bloodshed in the country. He said that as soon as the news of the attack on Imran Khan broke, the leadership of the People’s Party condemned the attack.

He added that May Allah protect everyone’s lives and property, but as days passed, doubts are increasing. He said that prominent journalist of the country Arshad Sharif was martyred. PTI, launched a heinous campaign against institutions in social media and statements to gain political advantage and the long march was announced immediately after the brutal murder of Arshad Sharif.

He said that Imran Khan’s long march completely failed, even according to our estimate, people did not come out to participate. People of his own party were saying that it will be a bloody march.

He said that after the failure of the long march, it seems that conspiracy of assisination was staged for face saving and to get sympathy. He said that Imran Khan knew before the attack, one of his senator from Punjab also said the same thing his tweet. ‘ Who informs them about every incident in advance,’ the minister said and demanded them to disclose their source.

The minister said: If they did not revealed the source. it will be cleared that these people themselves are the scriptwriter, director and producer of this conspiracy.

Sharjeel Inam Memon also demanded that an inquiry should also be made into the death of PTI activist Moazzam Gondal, who was martyred in the Long March. Because it is being said that he was shot by Imran Khan’s guard fire. He said that Imran Khan’s call of protest has also failed, the number of people who came out in Pakistan’s largest city Karachi is in front of everyone.

He made it clear that what is being done in the guise of protest in the country is unacceptable. Roads are being blocked, senseless acts were done in Peshawar, while people’s motorcycles are being burnt on the roads. He warned that Sindh police will take action against those who moved to block any road in Karachi or any other part of the province. He said that PTI leaders have given written guarantee to the Sindh Police yesterday that they will not block the roads. After which the police released the arrested PTI workers.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that Imran Khan and PTI are the most incompetent bunch, who could not register the FIR of the incident. The incident happened in Punjab, PTI has its own government while they were levelling allegations on the federal government. He advised Imran Khan to ask Parvaiz Elahi chief minister Punjab to file First Information Report (FIR) as per their wish.

He said that Pakistan is the red line of 220 million people, Imran Khan keeps changing his statements like a chameleon who is using undemocratic and derogatory language against the national security institutions. The director and producer of this conspiracy are from India or Israel.

He added that Pakistan is a nuclear power, no one has the courage to look at Pakistan with a bed intentions. He demanded that legal action should be taken against this rioting person and a high-level JIT should be formed on this issue so that the real facts can be known to the nation.