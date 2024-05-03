Sharjeel distributes cheques among journalists

F.P Report

KARACHI: On Press Freedom Day, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon distributed cheques to journalist associations. The Senior Minister of Sindh and Provincial Minister for Information, Excise, Taxation, Narcotics Control, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, presented a cheque of fifty-five lakhs to the leaders of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists, Karachi Union of Journalists, and Sukkur Union of Journalists.

The cheque of PFUJ was received by Lala Asad Pathan, while the cheque of KUJ was received by President Ijaz Ahmed and Aajiz Jamali. The cheque of the Sukkur Union of Journalists was received by Javed Jatoi. Additionally, a cheque of 2 crores was given to the Sindh Parliamentary Reporters Association by the Government of Sindh. The leaders of journalistic organizations expressed their gratitude to Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon.

A delegation of Malir journalists, led by President of Press Club Malir Hanif Soomro, met with Sharjeel Inam Memon. Deputy Mayor of Karachi Salman Murad was also present at the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon expressed his pride in the efforts made for journalists on Press Freedom Day. He highlighted that the Sindh government has provided a cheque of 2 crores to SPRA and 55 lakhs to PFUJ, KUJ, and SUJ for the betterment of journalists. He emphasized that the Sindh government is striving to uphold the rights of journalists in line with the vision of Shaheed Bibi, President Asif Ali Zardari, and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto.

Sharjeel Inam Memon highlighted that journalists serve as the mirror of society, underscoring the government’s unwavering commitment to address their challenges.

