Sharjeel expressed concern over the unnecessary delay in the local gov’t elections schedule in Sindh

F.P. Report

Karachi: Sharjeel Inam Memon, the Minister of Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sindh, addressed a press conference here at Archives Complex Clifton in Karachi.

He expressed concern over the unnecessary delay in the local government elections schedule in Sindh, stating that it has been over a year since the first phase of local government elections took place, yet the elected representatives have not been able to take their oath. Sharjeel Inam Memon criticized the Election Commission for providing a delayed schedule.

He demanded that the Election Commission promptly revise its schedule to ensure the completion of the local body elections in Sindh as soon as possible. He emphasized the importance of elected representatives fulfilling their duties of public service. Sharjeel Inam Memon also referred to May 9 as a black day in Pakistan’s history, citing incidents of violence, persecution of common people, and the destruction of public and private properties.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that PTI’s MNAs and MPAs were involve in the events of May 9, these individuals are now switching parties and altering their narratives. He further said that video evidence clearly shows the personal involvement of PTI MNAs, MPAs, and leaders in those incidents. During the press conference, he presented detailed videos of the PTI MNAs and MPAs implicated in the May 9 events.

Regarding the victims of May 9, Sharjeel Inam Memon mentioned that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has promised to provide motorcycles to those whose motorcycles were burnt during the violence. He explained that these motorcycles are essential for the affected individuals’ work and livelihood.

Sharjeel Inam Memon affirmed that the Sindh government is aware of the hardships faced by its hardworking citizens and is taking measures to compensate their losses. However, he noted that the funds would be recovered from the perpetrators of the violence.

Sharjeel Inam Memon clarified that he was not accusing anyone but the footage clearly implicates Imran Khan’s representatives in the May 9 incidents. He also criticized Imran Khan for shifting blame onto others while the video evidence contradicts his claims. Sharjeel Memon said that individuals who resort to lawlessness and assault officials will not be exempt from punishment.

Regarding the violence on May 9, Sharjeel Inam Memon highlighted the systematic and severe torture inflicted upon people and the destruction of public transportation buses. He pointed out that these buses were meant to benefit the common and less privileged citizens, not Imran Khan himself. Sharjeel Inam Memon said that those responsible for the May 9 incidents will face consequences.

Sharjeel Inam Memon labeled PTI as a terrorist organization, stating that the actions they took on May 9 are not characteristic of a national party. He said Imran Khan of using people as human shields to satisfy his hunger for power and ego, alleging that he has no genuine concern for the people. Sharjeel Inam Memon criticized Imran Khan for his workers being in jail while he remains at home and for inciting protests while his own children reside abroad.

He mentioned serious corruption allegations against Imran Khan and stated that the PPP (Pakistan Peoples’ Party) attempted to work together with all parties for the benefit of the country. However, he accused Imran Khan of targeting the country’s institutions, misleading innocent people, and using them for his political gain. Sharjeel Inam Memon urged the nation to open their eyes to Imran Khan’s actions, emphasizing that he exploits people for personal interests and power.

Addressing the issue of Al-Qadir Trust funds, Sharjeel Inam Memon questioned the depositing of money into another department’s account instead of the national treasury. He called for an investigation into how the money was transferred and who authorized it, highlighting the irregularity of such transactions.

He stated that there is a noticeable double standard in granting bail, where some individuals are easily granted bail while others, including Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani, have been denied bail for an extended period. Memon emphasized the need to end this double standard, pointing out that leaders of the People’s Party were also unjustly kept in jail for years without being granted bail. He called for the implementation of a single law that treats all 220 million people of the country equally. Decisions should be made within the framework of the constitution, and no one should have the authority to disregard or manipulate the constitution, laws, or parliament in order to serve their personal interests or benefit their family.

Sharjeel Inam Memon expressed his belief that the country has already endured significant hardships and emphasized his commitment to the homeland. He stated that the rights of individuals living in every province should be equal and not subjected to continuous favoritism towards a certain class. Memon voiced his opposition to the practice of punishing individuals or communities based on personal preferences or dislikes, deeming it unacceptable and intolerable.

When asked a question, Sharjeel Inam Memon responded by suggesting that Imran Khan’s lobbyists also operate internationally. He questioned the notion of injustice being inflicted upon Imran Khan and pointed out that Imran Khan himself has admitted to accepting foreign funding, an act that implies guilt. Sharjeel Inam Memon challenged the idea that any law in the world allows for concealing assets, asserting that people who are unaware of Imran Khan’s activities would retract their support once they become aware of his actions.

Sharjeel Inam Memon criticized the current state of affairs in the country, expressing his dissatisfaction with the way it is being governed. He mentioned his frequent appearances in court over the past five years, emphasizing that nobody has ever greeted him with “good to see you.” In contrast, he observed that accused individuals are often treated with respect, as if they were royalty.

Sharjeel Inam Memon highlighted the existence of evidence against PTI workers involved in the arson attack. He accused them of shifting blame onto institutions after carrying out the attacks. Sharjeel Memon also mentioned that the opposition leader of the Sindh Assembly has been sending applications seeking forgiveness. However, he asserted that they must be held accountable and made to pay for the damages caused to the burned buses and vehicles.

Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that a FIR has been filed regarding the burning and vandalizing of the People’s Bus Service buses. He emphasized that those responsible for the wrongdoing must be held accountable and provide compensation for the losses incurred. Sharjeel Inam Memon highlighted the Sindh government’s consistent efforts to support and compensate victims of various incidents, such as the burning of Bolton market or the fire in the timber market.

He credited the leadership of the Pakistan People’s Party, specifically mentioning Asif Ali Zardari, for their commitment to the welfare of the people of Pakistan. He assured that the party will continue to prioritize the well-being of the nation’s citizens.