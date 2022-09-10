Sharjeel, Faisal Edhi opens BRT Abdul Sattar Edhi

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon along with Faisal Edhi inaugurated BRT Abdul Sattar Edhi (Orange Line) on Saturday. On this occasion, Provincial Labor Minister Saeed Ghani, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh Ahmed Ali Jan, Member of National Assembly of Pakistan People’s Party Abdul Qadir Mandho Khel, Secretary Transport Abdul Haleem Shaikh, Managing Director Sindh Mass Transit Authority Captain (R) Altaf Hussain Sario and others were also present.

Talking to media after inauguration, the provincial minister said that Abdul Sattar Edhi is open for people of Karachi from today. He added that due to the flood, the ceremony is being held with simplicity. He said that Sindh government had fulfilled it’s comittment with the citizen of Karachi.

The project has been completed by the Sindh government with its own resources. He said that keeping in view the high inflation burden on the people, the fare of the orange line is kept low and it is fixed from Rs. 10 to maximum Rs. 20. Though the petroleum price sky rocket but government wanted to provide maximum relief to people. He said that the project has been completed under the direction of Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah. The minister announced that soon an other project in public transport sector would be launched .

Sindh government is endeavouring to provide modern and comfortable travel facilities to the public.’ he added.He said that the Orange Line is 3.8 km long, on which 4 stations have been constructed from TMA Office Orange Town to Jinnah Women University. Thousands of citizens of Karachi will benefit from this modern service every day.

He said that the Orange Line will be connected to the Green Line soon and with the completion , it will ply UpTo the Nagan Chowrangi. Replying to a question, he said that more than 5 thousand public transport vehicles are plying in Karachi.

Transporters have been offered to replace their old vehicles with new and modern buses. The Sindh government is ready to provide them with every facility in form of loan or subsidy. He said that if any investor wants to invest in the public transport sector, the Sindh government will also provide them with every facility.

The minister said that sindh government has chalked out plan to modernize the public transport facility not only for Karachi, but for all major cities of the province. In response to a question, he said that apart from launching new public transport projects, the Sindh government is also working on the improvement of roads in the city.

The Chief Minister Sindh has released Rs. 1.5 billion rupees for the improvement of the routes of the People’s Bus Service. He said that work on routes of People’s Bus Service is underway in fast space. On this occasion, Provincial Labor Minister Saeed Ghani said that there has been a delay, but the project has been completed. Citizens should own these buses and take care of them.

If an attempt is made to damage these buses, it is loss of citizens. Faisal Edhi said that Karachi is in dire need of public transport. He congratulated Sindh Government for launching another project after the People’s Bus Service. He said that the facility of buses should be enhanced to remote areas of the city.