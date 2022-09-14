Sharjeel flays shameful act of Punjab govt

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Information and Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has strongly reacted on shameful act of PTI’s Punjab government for confiscating the flour trucks of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) at Sindh-Punjab boarder.

In his post on his twetter account, he said that PDMA has purchased flour from Punjab province for flood affected people of Sindh and added that today, Pakistan Tehrek-e-Insaf’s Punjab government not only confiscated those trucks at Punjab border but lodged an FIR as well. He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf repeatedly crossing all the limits . It previously, they launched fake campaign on social media to persuade international donner agencies and United Nations for stopping the humanitarian aid to flood hit people.

Now, they are using their government’s power in Punjab for stopping relief items. Sindh Minister vehemently said that PTI don’t have any justification of such disgusting act . He regrettably said that at this time of natural calamity, Pakistan Tehrek-e-Insaf’s government in Punjab stopping and confiscating relief goods instead of helping the flood victims and such acts are adding woes of already devastated people.

