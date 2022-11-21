Sharjeel greets nation on establishment of loss, damages funding mechanism at COP27

F.P. Report

Karachi: Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has praised the COP 27 for setting up climate change and damages fund and termed it a huge development as It was a very important global problem.

The minister also congratulated the whole nation on this achievement .

He added that COP 27 recognized the stance of Pakistan because of continuous efforts and hard work of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The minister expressed these views while addressing a press conference in the Sindh Assembly Committee Room on Monday.

He added that formation of fund will benefit all the developing countries including Pakistan that are facing the challenges of climate change.

The minister said that on one hand, our foreign minister is fighting the case of flood victims at the global level, whose stance has been recognized by the world. On the contrary, the former prime minister done a severe blow to the narrative of the flood victims. He contented that after recent floods , the whole world had been focusing on Pakistan because of clossal damages caused by natural calamity and foreign leaders and international NGOs were planning to visit Pakistan. But Imran Khan created uncertain situation in the country through announcing his a fake long march drama.

He added that head of States and International organizations halt their programs due to uncertain situation of the country. He said that Imran Khan has caused irreparable damage to the country and the flood victims for his personal interests and millions of flood affected people are still waiting for assistance in open sky as their abodes damaged due to heavy rains and floods.

The minister welcomed the initiative of COP 27 and said that it will benefit the developing countries in addressing the climate change affects to some extent. He said that the Sindh government is endeavouring to rehabilitate the flood victims.

The Sindh Cabinet had fixed the support price of wheat at Rs 4000 per maund. This initiative has encouraged wheat growers, which will increase wheat production and make Pakistan self-sufficient in wheat in the coming wheat season.

He said that sindh government has started the survey work in flood affected areas from today ( Monday). The Sindh Chief Minister has strictly instructed that each the farmer who is growing wheat crop should be disbursed Rs 5000 per acre immediately. He said that government is also focusing on construction of damaged houses and added more than 2 million houses to be constructed.

He said that whatever donation Imran Khan collected in the name of the flood victims, he ( Imran) invested it in long march and heinous social media campaign against the state institutions. The provincial minister appealed federal investigation agency ( FIA) and national accountability Bureau ( NAB ) to conduct an audit of the donations taken by PTI in the name of flood victims to find out where it was spent. Sharjeel Inam Memon asked : ‘ under which law did Imran Khan said yesterday, institutions could have prevented the present coalition parties from forming the government”.

He said that there is an elected assembly, where the coalition parties have a majority, they have the constitutional and legal right to elect anyone for the post of prime minister. He demanded that the law and institutions of this country should take there course. A person is openly asking institutions to take unconstitutional and illegal measure.

He said that this is not the first time that Imran Khan has spoken this kind of thing. Imran Khan has violated the law of land and constitution several times in past. The minister reminded that Imran Khan had dissolved national assembly on the forged letter and continuously blaming the institutions and conspiring to make them controversial.

He further said that Imran Khan made allegations against the Prime Minister, Federal Interior Minister and institutions pertaining to attack on long march. The minister has appealed the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and all the judiciary to take suo moto notice of the violations of the constitution and bring this person to justice.

He said that Imran Khan should be held accountable, and action should be taken against him under Article 6. Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the rest of the people get jailed on false charges. But Imran Khan who is proven guilty is roaming freely.

He added that donations taken in the name of cancer hospital, in the name of schools were digested by Imran Khan. foreign funding and money laundering is proved on him.

The provincial minister blamed that Imran Khan’s livelihood depends on cheating and frauds.

Tosha Khana: The minister congratulated Imran Khan for completing hat-trick of watch theft. He added that Joint Investigation Team should be constituted to investigate the theft of watches.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the person who was known to the world as a famous cricketer, today the world remembers this person as a watch thief.

The provincial minister said that Imran Khan has also violated the rules of ToshaKhana. According to Tosha Khana rules, gifts can only be retained, they cannot be sold in the market.

He said that President Asif Ali Zardari had taken a vehicle from Tosha Khana during his tenure in presidency and it is still under his use. He added that Imran Khan sold out unique watch that has picture of Khana -e- Kabaa which should be matter of shame for Imran Khan. One can guess from the fact that Imran Khan can go to such an extent in greed of money.

He said that now Imran Khan can never become the prime minister, but if he ever becomes the prime minister again, he will visit to the world, so what will the world think about this watch thief . The minister said that PTI innocent workers are also worried and confused with the policies of their chief. In response to a question, he said that the Deputy Commissioner Matiari and other involved officers has been suspended and high level investigation committee has been formed in motor way funds case.

He said arrests have also been made in this case and action will be taken against involved.

When asked about the Sehwan accident, he said that it was an unfortunate incident . The National Highway Authority has suspended it’s negligent officers. He said that the Sindh government had written letters several times to previous federal government to dualize the Indus highway, but no attention was paid to it.