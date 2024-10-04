F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon said on Saturday trat the people of Islamabad are experiencing hardships due to a political party’s protest.

This unrest stems from an individual seeking to damage Pakistan’s development and security. This person is acting according to a well-planned conspiracy, aiming to disrupt the country and its institutions.

In a press conference in Islamabad, Memon said that such chaos are not typical during the visit of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and the Shanghai Conference. There are underlying facts behind this situation. The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has launched an attack on the federal capital with a militant group that is armed with sticks, cranes, and machinery. Government resources and facilities are being exploited for this purpose. Certain groups were already brought to Islamabad to incite anarchy, and their aim is to challenge the stability of the country.

He said that these individuals are operating under the propaganda of “No Pakistan without the captain.” Zach Goldsmith, a relative of Imran Khan residing in London, tweeted that Israel is only one ray of hope on the world map. Goldsmith supports Israel’s attacks on Lebanon and Iran while oppressing Palestine. Imran Khan campaigned in favor of his relative Zach Goldsmith in opposition to Sadiq Khan, who is of Pakistani origin. Just two days ago, Goldsmith, a family member of Imran Khan, stated that Israel is fighting for its survival.

Memon stated that PTI leaders have claimed that Jaishankar will come to address at D Chowk, and tomorrow they will also invite Netanyahu. To date, no party has requested that an Indian minister be allowed to speak at D Chowk. The objective of hostile forces is to weaken Pakistan by instigating chaos within the country, as they cannot confront Pakistan’s strong defense directly. Thanks to the robust defense established by leaders like Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and the late Benazir Bhutto, conspiracies are being employed instead of military attacks.

He stated that Dr. Israr Ahmed, Hakeem Saeed, and others have already clarified everything regarding Imran Khan and the New World Order. There are attempts to undermine Pakistan and its constitution as part of a well-planned conspiracy. People have also come from Afghanistan, and we take pride in all nations, including the Pakhtuns. The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who is attacking the federation, should cease these actions.

Memon stated that no political party, including the People’s Party, desires Governor’s rule in any province. However, if a Chief Minister acts unconstitutionally, other options must be considered. He emphasized that Imran Khan and his sponsors are targeting Pakistan.

Memon stated that the Sindh government is constructing 1 million houses for homeless individuals and that the economy continues to improve. He expressed a desire to see every institution strong and stable. He noted that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is advocating for the independence of the judiciary, emphasizing that they do not want any future prime minister to be hanged, nor do they want any future judge to become like Iftikhar Chaudhry or Saqib Nisar.

He stated that Ms. Faryal Talpur was arrested from the hospital and that the People’s Party has made significant sacrifices. After the martyrdom of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, President Asif Ali Zardari saved the country by raising slogans of “Pakistan Khappay.” He pointed out that Asifa Bhutto Zardari was not allowed to meet her father despite a court order. He criticized that Imran Khan has been provided with every facility in jail, claiming he can walk freely, questioning what difficulties he has truly faced. Memon stated that the current target is Pakistan, with the law being flouted and attacks occurring on the federal government and the police. He prayed for everyone’s safety, emphasizing that every life is precious.