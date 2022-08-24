Sharjeel inaugurated the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board

F.P. Report

Hyderabad: Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit and Focal Person for Rain Emergency in Hyderabad Sharjeel Inam Memon has inaugurated the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board here on Wednesday.

On this occasion, talking to the media persons near Latifabad Boulevard Mall Sindh Minister for Information said that the earlier it was decided that Sindh Solid Waste Management Board would be inaugurated on September 9 but keeping in view the current situation of recent heavy rains and uncleanliness in the city, Chief Minister Sindh directed the board to work from today (August 23) , “Alhamdulillah, with the collaboration of of Pak Eltish, the work of lifting large heaps of garbage had been started in Hyderabad”, he said.

He informed that from September 9, the work of collecting garbage from houses and streets would also be started which would be dumped at the landfill site near Lunikot and Mulla Katiyar.

Regarding the current situation of rains, he said that there were breaches in the embankments of Rahuki Canal last night and he had to rush there personally and got them filled under his supervision till 4 am. He said that Federal Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the Chief Minister of Sindh were visiting all the districts of Sindh province and monitoring the rainfall situation across the province while members of provincial too were on the field to supervise relief and rescue activities in rain-affected areas.

He said that the situation in Sindh was not good due to heavy rains as urban and rural areas were inundated. To a question, he said that the Chief Minister of Sindh had spoken to the Prime Minister of Pakistan for financial assistance and the federal government had assured that financial assistance would be provided to the people who had suffered losses under the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Income Support Programme and houses would be constructed for the displaced persons by the government.

He said that rain-affected people were being provided tents and cooked food adding that encroachments had also been removed to ensure the drainage of rainwater from Latifabad and not only Latifabad but from all urban and rural areas. To a question, he said that Imran Khan had the support of countries like Israel and India who wanted to see unstable Pakistan, ” I ask the people and institutions not to come under his pressure, the country cannot afford any mischief and conspiracy at this time, even now Imran Khan was getting facilities based on fear which there is no need to be afraid of”, he added.

MNA Tariq Ali Shah Jamot, MPA AbdulJabbar Khan, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Administrator Hyderabad Fakhir Shakir were also present on this occasion.

Earlier, Sindh Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon on 5th consecutive day remained present in the rain-affected areas of District Hyderabad today to monitor the situation of rains, drainage work and relief and rescue activities. He during his visit to his constituency Taluka Hyderabad (Rural) visited Mir Colony of Tando Jam, Main Tando Jam City, Malakand Chowk and relief camp set up for the rain-affected people in Taluk Hyderabad (Rural) and met the affected families there and also directed the concerned officers to ensure the provision of food and other basic facilities to affected people and assured them of all possible help from Sindh Government. Besides visiting UC Sanon Gopang, he also visited various villages of Taluka Rural and inspected the drainage of rainwater and other rain-related issues.