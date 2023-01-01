Sharjeel Memon host Iftar to honor PPP Digital workers

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, who is also head of Pakistan People’s Party Digital Media on Friday hosted an iftar-dinner in honor of the workers of PPP Digital at a local hotel here.

Sindh Minister of Labor and President of Pakistan Peoples Party Karachi Division Saeed Ghani, Provincial Minister Shehla Raza, Adviser to Chief Minister of Sindh Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar, Ajiz Dhamra and youth of PPP Digital belonging to various provinces and cities of Pakistan graced the ceremony.

On this occasion, the speakers including provincial ministers of the Sindh government and the leaders of the PPP, in their speeches, praised the services, activities and efforts of of the head of PPP Digital, Sharjeel Inam Memon, for starting the work on PPP Digital and taking it forward actively.

They said that the active workers of PPP Digital under the leadership of Sharjeel Inam Memon are working in a very organized manner to highlight the manifesto of Pakistan Peoples Party and the vision of the party leadership on digital media.

Addressing the event, Information Minister Sindh and head of PPP Digital Sharjeel Inam Memon said that usually people host Iftar in honor of famous and known celebrities but our party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari asked him to organize Iftar in honor of the youth of PPP Digital and and invite PPP digital workers to attend as special guests. Therefore, the special guests of today’s ceremony are hundreds of our young workers present in this hall.

He said that the workers of PPP Digital will present their position in a organized, civilized, polite and dignified manner to discourage the forces that are spreading chaos and hatred in the country and the workers of PPP Digital will express their viewpoint. They will also take care of the gender and age of the opponent and will present their views and comments in decent words with reasoning and distinction and civility in response to rudeness, he added.

He said that the People’s Party Digital is being organized on merit.

He said that higher training opportunities will also be provided to the workers of PPP Digital, after which these workers will be able to get respectable digital employment.

He said that very soon the conventions of PPP Digital workers will be held in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Islamabad in which Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will also join us. At the end of the event, the video of the song produced by PPP Digital workers was also presented.