Sharjeel Memon: Imran’s interviews a ‘charge sheet’ against him

F.P. Report

KARACHI: In a fiery speech on Monday, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Sharjeel Memon called on supporters of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party to “open their eyes” and “get rid of liar like Imran Khan.”

Mr Memon accused Imran Khan of being mentally ill and having an “aim only enmity with Pakistan.”

The provincial information minister accused Imran Khan of starting a “heinous campaign” against General ® Bajwa before ending his government in two provinces.

Mr Memon’s comments came in response to a recent interview given by Imran Khan, in which he claimed that he had dissolved the provincial assemblies on the advice of General ® Qamar Javed Bajwa.

“Why did Imran end Punjab and KP governments on Mr Bajwa’s advice?” Mr Memon questioned. “All the words of Imran Khan show that he was fooling the entire nation, and nothing of this person can be trusted.”

PPP leader called the interviews a “charge sheet” against the prime minister and accused him of running a campaign based on “100 percent lies.”