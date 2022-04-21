Sharjeel Memon to be inducted into Sindh cabinet

F.P Report

KARACHI: The Sindh government decided on Thursday to induct former provincial minister Sharjeel Inam Memon into its cabinet.

“Memon will take the oath of his ministry tomorrow. His portfolio is yet to be confirmed,” an official of the services and general administration department said. The appointment was made by the Governor of Sindh on the advice of the Prime Minister.

In exercise of the powers conferred by Clause (1) of Article 132 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan of 1973, Governor Sindh is pleased to appoint [Sharjeel Inam Memon]…as Minister Provincial on the advice of the Chief Minister, Sindh with immediate effect.