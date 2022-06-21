Sharjeel Memon’s rejoinder on PTI chief press conference

F.P. Report

Karachi: Sindh Minister Information Sharjeel Inam Memon while reacting to Imran Khan’s press conference has said that Imran Khan is the biggest thief of Pakistan and he should explain the nation that why he had taken stay order from Apex court in Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Peshawar case.

In a statement on Tuesday , Provincial Minister said that the Chief Minister KPK’s inspection team submitted a detailed report on the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project and found embezzlement of around Rs7 billion rupees in the project. He added that PTI chairman Imran Khan should withdraw his stay orders from courts before challenging the recent amendments to the National Account­ability (NAB) Ordinance.

Sharjeel Inam Memon appealed to Supreme Court to vacate all stay orders of PTI and to direct the Fedral Investigation Agency (FIA) and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to probe into BRT Peshawar, Malam Jabba and Billion Tree tsunami corruption scandals. He said that PTI’s tactics to prolong the foreign funding case proves it’s guilt.

He said that they also appealed to the Supreme Court for re-hearing the matter of declaring “Sadiq and Amin” to Imran Khan on merit. Sharjeel added that 454 incidents of forests fire eruption were reported in KPK from 1st May to 10 June which resulted 488 acres of land of Billion Tree Tsunami was burnt.

He accused that PTI leadership set abalzed forests on fire deliberately to hide its corruption in billion Tree Tsunami . Sindh Minister said that biggest NRO of NAB is availed by Imran Khan himself during his tenure by amending the NAB rules so as to save himself and his companions from sugar, wheat, petrol, LNG and medicine scandals. Sharjeel Inam Memon, while openly challenging Imran Khan for debate on NAB ordinance amendments during his government and added that those amendments were made by Imran Khan to save himself and his followers only.

He said that if Imran Khan is really an honest leader then he should bring front woman of Bani Gala Farah Gogi to fore and added Imran Khan should die of shame over advocating and supporting the Farah Gogi.

He blamed that Farah Gogi’s escape from the country on behest of Imran Khan has proved 100% involvement in corruption. He said that Imran Khan and it’s aide would soon be held accountable for selling watches gifted by brotherly countries and robbery made in Toushakhana and evidences of former government of PTI’s corruption scandals are being collected. He warned Imran Khan and his close associates to stay ready for surprise.

Sharjeel Memon allegedly said that Imran Khan is plotting heinous conspiracies against state institutions of the country. It seems that the Imran Khan is following the footprint of fascist Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi . Sharjeel Inam Memon opined that they consider conspiracy against state institutions as conspiracy against the country.