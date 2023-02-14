Sharjeel reacts to PTI leaders Press Conference

F.P. Report



KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon while reacting to the press conference of PTI leaders has said that elections cannot be held at the desire of PTI adding that elections should be held as per constitution and law.

In his statement on Tuesday, the minister said that Imran Khan and his cronies had bulldozed the constitution several times during their tenure in government. ‘



They do not know anything about the constitution and law, their announcement about launching campaign for protecting the constitution is big joke ‘ he added. The minister said that PTI had given call of ‘ Jail Bharo’ movement. So these people should start Jail Bharu Movement first.



Sindh Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon added that PTI leaders make new jokes every day to entertain themselves and their audience. Sharjeel Inam Memon said that Imran Khan is not ready to appear before the courts and hiding in Zaman Park with bandages.



He said that PTI has lost it’s credibility under the burden of its so-called popularity and all the tactics of black mailing institutions of Imran Khan and his cronies had failed miserably.



Sindh Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon said that PTI is staging dramas to exert pressure on the Election Commission with a intention of getting favours. Mr. Memon said that economy of the country is under severe pressure due to four policies of PTI government. The minister said that Imran Khan and PTI have considered politics, constitution and law a game and they do talk strange things every day.