Sharjeel says Khan wants to spread ancharchy

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that imagination of Imran Khan is limited to his personal interests and he wanted to spread ancharchy in Pakistan. The aim of his long march is to have an adventure or bring bloodshed in the country.

In a press statement on Saturday, The provincial minister said that come what may, Imran Khan wanted to achieve his ulterior motives.’ Imran Khan considers it ligitimate and his right to steal watches, money laundering, purchase Tosha Khana gifts on discounted price and later sell them expensively in the market and taking bribe on transfer/ postings in Punjab ,’ said minister information.

He said that Imran Khan had protected himself from accountability in mega scandals through stay orders from the courts. Sharjeel Inam Memon said that Imran is trying to become the king of Pakistan so that all the institutions of country became his slaves who could act on his desires.