Sharjeel: Sindh government trying to modernize transport system

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Provincial Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon held a second meeting with Yutong Buses China Country Manager Paul Zhang regarding setting up a public transport manufacturing plant in Sindh.

Local partners of yutong company Master Motors Pakistan CEO Raza Ansari, Vice Chairman Nadeem Malik, Director MKT Faisal Meraj and National Radio Transmission Company Project Director Sohaib Shafiq were also present in the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the progress on setting up public transport manufacturing plant in Sindh. The meeting was informed that the plant will be set up on 15 to 18 acres of land, which will have the capacity to manufacture 500 buses annually, while the plant will be set up in 16 to 20 months. Provincial Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the Sindh government could share partnership in the manufacturing plant through Sindh Bank and Sindh Mass Transit Authority.

He added that yutong may also bring local partner from private sector . He said that setting up a public transport manufacturing plant is our priority. ‘ Sindh government can go to any extent and is ready to provide every facility. There is no delay on part of the government on this matter,’ the minister assured.

The minister said that government is willing to complete the construction of plant as soon as possible. He guaranteed that future government will be bound to take this project forward. Sharjeel asked to present final proposal within three weeks time so that progress could be made on it as soon as possible.

The provincial minister said that the Sindh government is trying to modernize the transport system of every major city in the province. The plant will help produce European standard low-cost buses at the local level. Sharjeel Inam Memon said that they will give a surprise to citizens soon as negotiations have been held with the World Bank on bringing buses.

He added that Sindh government was endeavouring to bring thousands of buses in Karachi. The minister said that Chief Minister of Sindh had released 1.5 billion rupees few days ago for repair and improvinement of People’s Bus Service routes, adding that Karachi Municipal Corporation and Karachi Development Authority has started the work on repairing and improving the roads from today.