Sharjeel slams govt for sacking PSM employees

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Leader of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Sharjeel Memon has criticized the PTI led federal government to sacking the employees of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM), on Saturday.

While sharing his views on Twitter, PPP lawmaker said that the current government is working against the interest of the common people and termed the government more dangerous than the Covid-19.

He added that it is very unfortunate that the government is sacking the government employees and destroying the only source of income for these families. Memon added that the government was asking that why the opposition are holding the rallies and adding that this is the reason of the PDM for holding the rallies and fighting the rights of the people.