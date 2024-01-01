Sharmin Segal faces backlash over dig at costar Aditi Rao Hydari

(Web Desk): Heeramandi actor Sharmin Segal once again landed in controversy after a video surfaced showing her taking a dig at costar Aditi Rao Hydari.

Social media users slammed Segal’s take on Hydari during an interview while promoting the Netflix series Heeramandi, an Indian media outlet reported.

Sharmin Segal referred to Aditi Rao Hydari as a “good school girl,” due to the latter’s punctuality and adherence to rules.

“Aditi is a good school girl, please understand that. Teacher will say you have to submit your homework at this time and Aditi will do exactly that and not one more word than the word count limit. That is Aditi for you. So, according to her everyone is late and she is on time,” she said.

It is pertinent to mention that Segal, who is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece, essayed Alamzeb in the Netflix series, and was constantly criticized for her bland and expressionless performance and was even dubbed as the weakest link among the seasoned cast.

Viewers also questioned Bhansali for casting her in a lengthy role, only because of his relation to her.

Hydari later called out the trolls targeting Segal for her performance in her uncle Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series.

Addressing the backlash Segal has been receiving following her acting in the web series, Hydari called it mean and horrible.

“It’s horrible to pick on anybody. I know some people like something and some people don’t. There is a way to say it. It can get very mean. It has gotten very mean and I think it’s not fair and it shouldn’t happen like that,” she said.