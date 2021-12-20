Shaukat Tarin elected Senator from KP

PESHAWAR (APP): Shau-kat Tareen, Financial Advi-ser to the Prime Minister for Finance, has been elected senator on general seat from Khyber Pakthunkhwa by securing 87 votes out of total 122 polled votes by members of the provincial assembly here Monday.

The others contesting candidates including ANP’s Shaukat Ameerzada and JUIF’s Zahir Shah secured 13 votes each. Therefore, Shaukat Tarin clinched victory with an overwhelming majority and was declared as elected senator on the general seat from KP.

The seat fell vacant after the resignation of senator Ayub Afridi. The polling started at 8am and continued till 4pm without any break. KP Assembly was declared a polling station for the senate election.