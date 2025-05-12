Shaun Tait appointed Bangladesh fast bowling coach until 2027

DHAKA (Agencies): The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has appointed former Australian fast bowler Shaun Tait as the new fast bowling coach of the national team.

Tait’s appointment comes with a long-term contract that will run until November 2027.

In a press release issued on Monday, the BCB confirmed the appointment, stating, “The 42-year-old will join the team setup later this month, having agreed to terms with the BCB on a contract that runs until November 2027.”

Tait replaces former New Zealand pacer Andre Adams, whose departure was confirmed by the board earlier in the day.

Adams served in the role for a brief period and stepped down as part of recent coaching staff changes.

This is not Tait’s first experience with Bangladesh cricket.

He previously served as the head coach of the Chittagong Kings during the most recent edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

A seasoned coach with a rich international résumé, Tait has worked with several national teams over the years.

He served as the bowling coach for Pakistan and Afghanistan, and most recently worked with the West Indies Test team.

His aggressive style and deep understanding of fast bowling tactics are expected to bring a new dimension to Bangladesh’s bowling attack.

The BCB hopes Tait’s experience at the international level will help guide and mentor a new generation of Bangladeshi fast bowlers, particularly as the team prepares for upcoming ICC events and a packed international calendar.