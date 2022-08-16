Shazia Faiz wins two bronze medals in 15th Korean Ambassador National Taekwondo Championship

F.P. Report

Bahawalpur: The civil society of Lodhran district, lawyers community, Anjuman Tajran, sports players and especially young girls of Lodhran district have paid tribute to Shazia Faiz and reiterated their determination to actively participate in positive social activities so that A healthy society can develop.

Lodhran: Shazia Faiz from Lodhran represented Pakistan Air Force in the 15th Korean Ambassador National Taekwondo Championship 2022 Rawalpindi, securing third position and winning two bronze medals. On this occasion, Shazia Faiz in a special conversation with Islamabad Post said that I am grateful to Pakistan Air Force for giving me the opportunity and I have demonstrated my art.

Shazia Faiz further said that there is no shortage of talent in South Punjab and the girls of South Punjab are no less than anyone, only the government should provide a platform so that the hidden talent of South Punjab can emerge.

Shazia Faiz further said that this success is not my success but the honor of South Punjab, especially Lodhran district. My victory is the result of the hard work of my teachers and the prayers of my parents. I will continue to achieve success in the upcoming event and will continue to play my role in highlighting the name of Lodharan at the national level.

Shazia Faiz said that taekwondo is a form of defense as well as fitness, the joy that children get from sports is not found in anything else. Children derive true joy from sports In this way, their worries and confusions are removed and they get a sense of accomplishment. Apart from this, it helps to develop hardworking and decision-making qualities in the personality of their children. Most of the schools have sports activities, children have to choose sports according to their wishes and interests, but in some schools, many physical activities are made compulsory so that children’s mental development as well as physical development is better. and at the same time if they excel by showing natural talent in any sport or activity, it brings glory to the school and the country.

During sports, the body is in motion and due to physical exertion, the flow of breath, digestive system, blood circulation and muscle tension etc. remain normal. Along with muscle and nerve control, energy output and acquisition as well as immunity increases, overall health is good and growth improves. Taekwondo is a Korean martial art. It is achieved by lifting one’s foot to the opponent’s head, jumping, spinning or kicking at high speed.

It is a form of Korean martial arts such as karate, Chinese martial arts, and local traditional Korean martial arts developed as a competitive sport during the 1940s and 1950s. Dojin or Dojin The place, hall, or gymnasium where taekwondo training is given is called a dojin (also called a dojo in Japanese).

Here, martial arts experts help teach factors such as self-defense, discipline and maintaining good health with the help of hands and feet.