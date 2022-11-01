Shazia Marri condemns Imran’s statement of martial law, Niazi to be dealt with as per constitution

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri Tuesday vehemently condemning the statement of PTI chief Imran Khan said that they would go against him on the issue of his martial law statement as per constitution and took it up on the floor of assemblies as well resolutions would also be tabled, if needed.

Addressing a press conference, she said that Imran Khan was the friend of General Pervez Musharaf and he had voted for Musharaf in referendum. She further said that Imran Khan was the polling agent of Pervez Musharaf.

Shazia said that Imran Khan leveled allegations against PPPP President Asif Ali Zardari, who did not respond to his allegations because he did not value him.

She said that Imran Niazi adventured in 2014 and his sit-in ended when students of APS embraced martyrdom.

She said, ‘We coped with fire, storms and sacrificed for the achievement and restoration of democracy.’

She said that our leaders and workers embraced martyrdom for democracy and not for letting crushed the constitution under Imran’s feet. She said that they did not sacrifice that a person named Imran Khan talked of imposing martial law.

While rejecting again the statement, she said, ‘We demand of those, who provide relief to him again and again, they must call him and ask him about the meaning of bloody march and ask him how he dared to get imposed martial law in Pakistan.’

The minister said that it was not an ordinary statement. Criticising Imran Khan, asked why he wear black glasses in the night time. She said that he wanted to be Prime Minister again. “He brought Farha Gogi and minted money and wanted to have government,” she added.

Imran Khan did not answer the performance of his previous four-year government, she said adding that PTI chief was the thief, who stole watch. Shazia Marri said that such kind of fascism was also spread in the past. Imran Khan and his allies were talking of weapons, she said, adding that two persons had lost their lives in bloody march.

She asked Imran Khan, if he was not guilty then why not a fair and transparent inquiry was conducted on the death of a female report, who lost her life in the march.

The very next day another journalist was beaten up, she said adding that in PTI’s tenure journalists were rounded up and a media related draconian law was introduced. ‘We know Imran Niazi you are crazy for chair,’ she said. The minister said that there was a list of Imran Khan’s scandals from Peshawar BRT to Islamabad Rawalpindi Ring Road.

She said that it had been proved that Imran Khan were a big thief and had set new examples of sealing things. (APP)