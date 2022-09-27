Shazia Marri says Khan’s politics based on blaming opponents

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety & Information Secretary of PPP-P Shazia Atta Marri has said that Pakistan Tehrek-e-Insaf’s Chairman Imran Khan is looking worrisome by seeing the international prestige and honour of the Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who revived and strengthened diplomatic ties with the world’s countries and urged them for extending their support and help to flood affected people of Pakistan.

This she said in a statement issued here today. She said that ambassadors from various countries came to Pakistan, visited different flood-affected areas on appeal of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and assured help and support for the flood affectees, which was a his biggest success.

She said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was not asking the world’s countries for helping him but for the rehabilitation and help of the rain and flood affected people of the country while Imran Khan as Prime Minister was asking the world’s countries for donations for his business enterprises.

Marri said that PTI Chief Imran Khan’s politics was based on abusing and leveling blames on his opponents and country’s institutions. The enemies have also expressed their sympathies on catastrophe resulted from heavy rains and flash floods, but Imran Khan’s role had remained shameful in term of helping flood-hit people. Imran Khan tried to sabotage the process of aid being sent by the world countries and international organizations for flood victims in Pakistan.

She said that we have faith in Almighty Allah and hope that we will come out of this difficult time of floods by providing relief to flood victims. Marri said that Benazir Income Support Program was a great gift of former President Asif Ali Zardari to the poor to poorer people as it provided timely relief and financial aid to the flood victims.