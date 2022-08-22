Shazia visits rain-hit areas of Sanghar; monitors relief work

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Atta Marri visited various rain-hit areas of District Sanghar to review the overall situation after the recent heavy downpour.

She monitored the overall relief and rescue works underway in rain affected areas, including Sanghar, Dil Shakh, Perumal, Loon Khan, Khipro, UC Hafiz Rajar, Khaai, Hamzo Dars, Bhit Bhaity, Jamalabad and other areas, said a statement issued here on Monday.

Listening to the complaints of the displaced families, she issued directives to Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Imranul Hasan Khuwaja and others officers concerned to ensure immediate drainage of stagnant rainwater, and to expedite the relief works.

Shazia said that effective steps were being taken to provide all the possible assistance and relief to the people.

She said that the distribution of ration begs and relief activities are being carried out in the rain-affected areas of Sanghar district. On this occasion, she also condoled with the heirs of Ahmed Buzdar, who lost his life during the recent rains and also gave them a relief cheque of Rupees one million. PPP District President Ali Hasan Hingorjo, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh Syed Riaz Hussain Shah Khurasani, PPP leaders Umar Gul, Amanullah Marri Muhammad Wasim Qaim Khani, Imtiaz Daras, Rajesh Kumar and others, and the officers of all relevant departments were also present. (APP)