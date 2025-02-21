SHC allows physical remand of accused in Mustafa Amir murder case

F.P. Report

KARACHI : The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday accepted the request for physical remand of the accused Armaghan, arrested in the murder case of Mustafa Amir.

The SHC suspended the verdict of the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) and ordered to present the accused in the ATC forthwith.

The hearing began with the court inquiring about the custody of the accused.

In response, the additional prosecutor general read out the FIR regarding the abduction of Mustafa Amir.

The APG stated that Mustafa Amir was abducted on January 6.

During the investigation, the statement of the victim’s mother was recorded. She revealed that she had received a ransom call of Rs20 million. After this ransom call, the investigation of the case was transferred to the AVCC police. On February 8, a raid was conducted at a bungalow in Defence after receiving information about the presence of the accused.

The court asked the government lawyer which officer from the CIA was investigating the case. The government lawyer replied that Inspector Amir from the CIA was the investigating officer. The operation was conducted at 4:40 PM and continued until 9:00 PM. The accused fired at the police party during the operation.

The SHC then asked which weapon was recovered from the accused’s house. The government lawyer stated that a separate FIR was registered for the weapon recovery. Armaghan was presented in an Anti-Terrorism Court on February 10. He was brought for physical remand in three cases.

The government lawyer further informed the court that the accused’s firing had injured a police officer and personnel. They had requested a one-month physical remand, which was not granted. The accused was found in possession of the victim’s mobile phone, and it was revealed that there were five previous cases against him.

The court remarked that physical remand was not granted due to alleged torture. The court asked if there was any evidence of torture. The accused Armaghan claimed that he had been tortured, and the court ordered an inspection to check for any signs of abuse on his body.

When the accused lifted his shirt, no marks were found.

However, Armaghan stated that the torture had occurred on the lower part of his body.