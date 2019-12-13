SHC approves Agha Siraj Durrani’s bail in assets case

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) has approved bail of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Agha Siraj Durrani in assets beyond income case, on Friday.

According to details, the court has directed provincial assembly speaker Durrani to submit surety bond worth Rs one million.

It is to be mentioned here that the speaker was arrested on February 20 from a hotel in Islamabad and was brought to Karachi the same night. On February 21, he was produced before the accountability court that sent him on a 14-day physical remand.

On Mar 11, the court extended his physical remand till March 21 as the NAB prosecutor pleaded with the court for more time for investigation.

The court was told that his property worth Rs27 million had been found in Abbottabad but he disclosed its value at around Rs4m.

The officer also told that his bungalow worth Rs40m was found in DHA and 10 luxury watches were also recovered in his bank locker in addition to gold, foreign currency and other valuables.