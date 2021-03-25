SHC approves bail of PTI’s Haleem Adil Sheikh in two cases

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has granted bail to Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh in two cases of rioting and terrorism against surety bonds of Rs0.2 million for each case.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sindh Haleem Adil Sheikh was appointed as the new Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly on January 26. Right after becoming the Opposition Leader, Haleem Adil said that Sindh Chief Minister was answerable to the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Reportedly, the SHC had earlier issued notices to Prosecutor General Sindh and others to file their comments on the bail petition of Haleem Adil Shaikh in two cases on March 13.

It may be recalled that one of the cases pertained to interference in government duties and disruption during an anti-encroachment drive while the other was related to violence, firing and causing terror during the by-polls in Karachi’s PS-88.